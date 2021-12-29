Details Emerge From Situation With Dan Quinn, Jaguars

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn decided not to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars during a two-week window in which head coaching interview are allowed.

“Cowboys’ DC Dan Quinn will not interview with the Jaguars for their HC job during the two-week window in which HC interviews are allowed,” Schefter reported. “Jaguars requested permission to interview Quinn earlier this week.”

While he opted not to interview just yet, he’s not completely out of the running. Some thought he wasn’t interested in the Jaguars job, but the latest report suggests that is not true.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero offered some clarification. He said Quinn wants to get through the regular season before doing any head coaching interviews.

“For clarity: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn didn’t decline an interview for the #Jaguars’ head coaching job,” Pelissero reported. “He wants to get through the regular season before doing any interviews, which is how the hiring cycle has worked in past years and will for most candidates this year.”

Quinn clearly wants to help the Cowboys finish what they started this season. Dallas clinched the NFC East and is fighting for the potential No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff race as well.

It sounds like Quinn wants to take care of business in Dallas before entertaining other offers.

Will he land another head coaching job?