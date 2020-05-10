The Spun

Details Emerge From The Cowboys’ Current Offer To Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott leaves the field against the Jets in New York.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 13: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after warm ups prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to sign Dak Prescott to a longterm extension, but a major contract offer is reportedly on the table.

Prescott, 26, is currently set to play the 2020 season under the franchise tag. However, the Cowboys have until mid-July to work out a longterm extension.

Some have questioned how committed the Cowboys are to Prescott. The latest report seems to clarify that.

Cowboys insider Mike Fisher reports that Dallas has an extension offer for five years at $35 million/annually. It’s reportedly worth $106-plus million in guaranteed money.

That would likely make Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history.

So, what’s the holdup?

Prescott is reportedly more interested in signing a four-year deal, so he can hit free agency again sooner.

One side will have to budge on the years before mid-July, or else Prescott will be playing under the franchise tag in 2020.

