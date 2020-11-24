Details Emerging From Dallas Cowboys’ Medical Emergency

The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice today due to a non-COVID medical emergency involving a staff member. We’re still finding out what happened.

Slowly but surely, more details are being reported. According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, the medical issue did not involve team owner Jerry Jones.

Moore added that emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the Cowboys’ facility at 7:30 a.m. to deal with what was transpiring. The team has not provided any official updates.

The Cowboys did say there will be no press briefing by head coach Mike McCarthy today, nor will any players be available for the media.

EMT was dispatched to The Star at 7:30 this morning for a medical emergency. https://t.co/WEZRF0bxoO — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) November 24, 2020

Obviously, whatever happened here, we’re hoping for the best. More details will likely emerge as the day rolls on, and we will be sure to keep you posted on whatever happens.

The Cowboys are now 3-7 on the season after Sunday’s win in Minnesota. The victory moved the team into a three-way tie for second-place in the NFC East, one-half game behind the 3-6-1 division-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas is scheduled to host NFC East rival Washington this Thursday in its annual Thanksgiving game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.