Details Emerging On Cowboys’ Rumored Earl Thomas Interest

Seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas is a free agent after being released by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Thomas only spent one season with the Ravens, who released the 31-year-old defensive back following a physical altercation he had with teammate Chuck Clark. Despite his undignified ending in Baltimore, Thomas should still find employment elsewhere fairly soon.

Many have assumed the Dallas Cowboys would jump at the chance to sign Thomas, but that might not be the case, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In a new episode of his podcast, Schefter reported that Dallas is not in a rush to sign Thomas, who is a Texas native and University of Texas alum.

“I’m not getting the vibe initially that the Cowboys are rushing to do anything with him,” Schefter said, via NFL Update. “I think the market for Earl Thomas might not be as robust as some people seem to think. They want to know what happened in Baltimore, why that relationship went sour, the circumstances that led to his release. And because of that, I don’t think teams are exactly rushing to go sign Earl Thomas at this point and time. I think teams are trying to get more information before they make any move, and I think Dallas is in that category, making calls across the league and not necessarily loving what they are initially hearing.”

Of course, it makes sense for Dallas or any team to do its due diligence on Thomas, particularly after his stint with the Ravens ended on bad terms. We already know Thomas himself would welcome the chance to play for America’s Team.

For what it’s worth, NFL Network Cowboys insider Jane Slater’s reporting from Sunday meshes with what Schefter has been saying.

Still one of the strangest post game things I’ve ever seen. Him walking in the Cowboys locker room, in Seahawks gear, pursuing JG to tell him to come get him. Team sources continue to dispute reports of #Cowboys interest. 🤷🏼‍♀️ #EarlWatchContinues https://t.co/4NdJJL0Pvd — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 23, 2020

Xavier Woods and HaHa Clinton-Dix are currently projected to be the Cowboys’ starting safeties this year, with veteran Darian Thompson also in the mix.

There’s plenty of room for an upgrade, which Thomas would provide, at least on paper.

[ Clutch Points ]