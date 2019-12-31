Why Jerry Jones Is Waiting To Announce Jason Garrett Decision

When the regular season came to an end, the consensus around the league was that Dallas would move on from head coach Jason Garrett. Although the Cowboys could still follow through with that move, the front office has not made a decision just yet.

This season was disappointing for the Cowboys, especially when you see all the talent they have on their roster.

Instead of making it official that Garrett will not be the head coach in 2020, the Cowboys have decided to meet with him later this week.

Most fans in Dallas are worried about this development, but NFL Network Ian Rapoport believes the team has already decided that Garrett will not be back for next year.

“The reality is that the decision is already made. The Cowboys are expected to move on from Jason Garrett,” Rapoport said. “They just have not done it yet. What Jerry Jones told Jason Garrett is that he just wants another 24-48 hours to ponder this decision and make sure it’s the right one.”

Here’s the full report from Rapoport:

From @gmfb: #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wanted 24-48 hours to let his decision marinate before officially moving on from coach Jason Garrett… so we wait. pic.twitter.com/fydoJGTope — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2019

Garrett has taken the Cowboys to the playoffs three times as the head coach. He owns an 85-67 overall record since taking over in 2010.

The upcoming meeting between Garrett and Jones should most likely give the world an answer as to whether or not Dallas will make a change to its staff.

We’ll continue to provide updates on the Cowboys’ coaching situation.