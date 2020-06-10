Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant found himself in the headlines over the weekend when he publicly called out Jerry Jones and Jason Witten on Twitter. Fast forward a few days later, and he provided some clarity to his remarks in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

On Sunday, Bryant tweeted the following message: “Somebody should have brought Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Jason Witten to this protest down in Austin…this is not a policy change this is a heart change and yea I said it.”

Bryant received criticism because his comments were so vague. Some fans were wondering if he was insulting the Jones family’s character, while others thought he was simply venting on social media.

Fortunately, the former Pro Bowl wideout added more context to his tweet, telling Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated “It’s not about me suggesting Jerry Jones is a racist. I know Jerry’s heart – he’s a compassionate person and he’s not a racist.”

Here’s what else Bryant told Sports Illustrated in an exclusive interview:

“I’ve tried to understand Jerry’s background, Stephen’s background, everybody’s background,” Bryant says. “But are they are trying to understand ours? I’m not saying, ‘Come walk in a march’ to call anybody out; I’m saying ‘Come walk in a march so you can, well, feel it.”

Bryant made a smart decision by clarifying his original thoughts. Not only does it keep his relationship with Jones intact, it shows that he’s not looking to hold a grudge.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman recently put the Cowboys owner on blast, saying “Jerry Jones, especially, has no problem speaking up any other time about anything else. But when it’s such a serious issue, and he could really make a huge impact on it with a few words, his silence speaks volumes.”

Players around the league are likely waiting for Jones to make a statement regarding social injustice. Until he actually does that though, he’ll likely be under fire.