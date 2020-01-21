Dez Bryant, Hoping For Cowboys Reunion, Shares New Workout Video

After missing all of the last two seasons, Dez Bryant really, really wants to get back to the NFL. He’s making it quite obvious.

Over the weekend, Bryant expressed his desire to return to the Dallas Cowboys, where he played from 2010-17. Yesterday, he stated it was “now or never” for him to make a comeback.

Today, Bryant has posted numerous videos of himself working out and running routes during a training session. He’s sharing them all on Twitter.

Here’s one of the clips.

In da lab 🔬 pic.twitter.com/r7okjzIFmc — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 21, 2020

Bryant’s former Cowboy teammate Ryan Switzer offered some encouragement for the 31-year-old wideout, which Bryant responded to.

“I needed some time to get back right mentally.. I’m excited to be back out there…. I’m going to take it one day at a time.. before you know it.. I’ll be suited up.”

I needed some time to get back right mentally.. I’m excited to be back out there…. I’m going to take it one day at a time.. before you know it.. I’ll be suited up https://t.co/ilDaprJlgK — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 21, 2020

The last time he played in the NFL, Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns for Dallas during the 2017 season. He last topped 1,000 yards in a season in 2014.

Bryant had agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 campaign, only to suffer a torn Achilles which ended any hope of him playing. He sat out of all of 2019.

Time will tell if Bryant will actually get an NFL look in 2020.