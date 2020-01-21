The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dez Bryant, Hoping For Cowboys Reunion, Shares New Workout Video

Dez Bryant walks off the field for the Dallas Cowboys.OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

After missing all of the last two seasons, Dez Bryant really, really wants to get back to the NFL. He’s making it quite obvious.

Over the weekend, Bryant expressed his desire to return to the Dallas Cowboys, where he played from 2010-17. Yesterday, he stated it was “now or never” for him to make a comeback.

Today, Bryant has posted numerous videos of himself working out and running routes during a training session. He’s sharing them all on Twitter.

Here’s one of the clips.

Bryant’s former Cowboy teammate Ryan Switzer offered some encouragement for the 31-year-old wideout, which Bryant responded to.

“I needed some time to get back right mentally.. I’m excited to be back out there…. I’m going to take it one day at a time.. before you know it.. I’ll be suited up.”

The last time he played in the NFL, Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns for Dallas during the 2017 season. He last topped 1,000 yards in a season in 2014.

Bryant had agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 campaign, only to suffer a torn Achilles which ended any hope of him playing. He sat out of all of 2019.

Time will tell if Bryant will actually get an NFL look in 2020.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.