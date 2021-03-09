Dez Bryant Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Huge New Contract

Dak Prescott played the long game and succeeded, earning himself a massive deal to be the franchise quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys for the foreseeable future.

On Monday night, reports flooded in that the 27-year-old has agreed to a contract extension with the organization that drafted him. The Cowboys will give Prescott a four-year deal, worth up to $164 million, with $126 million guaranteed. Plenty of that cash will come upfront, with the front office giving the quarterback $66 million to sign and an astounding $75 million in his first year.

The news confirms what’s long been hoped for amongst Dallas fans, as the team locks down a talented young leader for the seasons to come. Naturally, NFL Twitter was abuzz with reactions to the Prescott signing, including one from former Cowboys star wide receiver, Dez Bryant.

The 32-year-old wideout started out by congratulating the 27-year-old quarterback on his new deal.

Yo!!!!! @dak!!! Congratulations brotha well deserved… shit I feel like I got paid!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 8, 2021

Then, Bryant got into the nitty gritty, comparing the situation with Prescott to one that the Cowboys faced with running back Demarco Murray following the 2014 season. However, Dallas let the ballcarrier go, whereas they decided to sign their quarterback to a long term deal.

Even Bryant was willing to acknowledge that this time around, the Cowboys got it right.

The Dak situation started to remind me whenever we let Demarco walk in 15… me personally I knew our chances of having a chance to win the super bowl was gone.. it wasn’t the catch it was Demarco leaving the team which made me feel hopeless Smart decision @dallascowboys …. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 9, 2021

Bryant and Prescott played together with the Cowboys for two years from 2016-17, clearly developing a close bond during that time. Almost nobody seems more excited than Dez about the deal for his former quarterback.

For Prescott, this feels like a long-time coming. After he couldn’t reach a compromise with Jerry Jones last year, the Cowboys placed him under the franchise tag for the 2020 season.

Just five games into the year, Prescott suffered a devastating ankle injury, spelling either further doubt that he would be the starter in Dallas moving forward. However, the front office maintained their commitment to figuring things out.

Monday’s announcement signifies exactly that. Prescott gets paid and the Cowboys have their franchise quarterback to build around heading into the 2021 league year.