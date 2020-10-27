Dez Bryant Has A Message For Baltimore Ravens Fans

For the first time since the 2018 season, Dez Bryant is back in the NFL. Earlier today, the former All-Pro signed a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Bryant will technically begin his tenure in Baltimore on its practice squad. Nonetheless, it’s still his first chance at playing professional football since suffering a torn Achilles with the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

It’s been a long road to redemption for Bryant, but he never gave up on his dream of returning to the NFL. There are still a few more hurdles left to overcome, yet he’s just happy to have this moment right now.

Shortly after the Ravens signed Bryant to their practice squad, he tweeted “My emotions are running high right now. I’m thankful. I can’t stop crying.”

Once he was able to collect himself, Bryant sent out the following message to his fans: “Put a shield over what you love and never give up.”

Put a shield over what you love and never give up… #flocknation #charmcity — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 27, 2020

The Ravens haven’t been very efficient in the passing game this season. It’ll take time for him to learn the playbook, but perhaps Bryant will get a chance to make an impact later this year.

Bryant certainly has support from star players on Baltimore’s roster, such as Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson. They both supported the team’s pursuit of the former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Over the course of his career, Bryant has been a game-changer in the red zone. Maybe the Ravens can put together an offensive package that highlights his strengths.