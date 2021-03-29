Dez Bryant Has A Message For Deshaun Watson’s Critics

More sexual misconduct cases continue to be filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson, who reportedly wants out of Houston, has been accused of inappropriate behavior during massages by more than a dozen women.

“Today we filed case number twenty against Deshaun Watson,” Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee wrote. “Voices will be heard. These cases will be resolved in court. It’s. Not. Ok.”

Watson says he is innocent and is fighting the allegations. However, it does not sound like this situation is going away anytime soon.

Longtime NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant shared his thoughts on the situation on Twitter.

“I’m sorry you have to go through this bro and I mean it from the bottom of my heart. This needs attention so other athletes will get out of the mindset of ‘it won’t ever happen to them,’” Bryant wrote on Instagram.

“A lot of powerful people truly believe they gave us our powers… they only provided a platform….True or not Desahun Watson is his name.. athletes protecting your reputation should be your #1 priority”

Watson is innocent until proven guilty, but in situations like this, sometimes it’s best to just reserve judgment as a whole.

The longtime Houston Texans quarterback is coming off a 2020 season in which he threw for more than 4,800 yards and 33 touchdowns.