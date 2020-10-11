Dez Bryant Has A Message For Jerry Jones About Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott just suffered what appeared to be a gruesome right leg injury in the third quarter against the New York Giants.

There hasn’t been an official diagnosis yet, but Prescott appeared to suffer either a broken bone or serious dislocation. The star quarterback could be seen with tears in his eyes as he was carted off the field.

As this unfolded, Prescott’s former teammate Dez Bryant took to Twitter to have his back. He sent a clear message to the Cowboys’ front office about what they have to do next.

“STEPHEN JONES JERRY JONES YALL MAKE SURE YALL TAKE CARE OF DAK IF HE CANT PLAY AGAIN,” Bryant tweeted.

Dez’s tweet is even more interesting considering Dak is currently playing on the franchise tag after he and the Cowboys couldn’t come to an agreement on a long-term contract this offseason. The assumption is that Prescott was likely to still get paid this offseason, but today’s events could change all of that.

Good for Dez standing up for his friend and former teammate. Hopefully, what happened to Dak today isn’t career-ending though.

For as long a he is out of action, we would assume the Cowboys and the Joneses will take care of him.