Dez Bryant Has A New Message For Jerry Jones

Dez Bryant hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017, but that doesn’t mean he’s giving up the idea of a comeback.

Bryant was supposed to suit up for the New Orleans Saints in 2018 before tearing his Achilles. This year, he didn’t draw much, if any, interest from teams.

However, during today’s playoff games, Bryant delivered a subtweet to his former team and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

In the tweet, he posted an unsolicited job application.

Give me the role they gave witten.. no shot at witten ..let me play with zeke pollard Gallup cooper Cobb jarwin…… think about it.. in the mean time I’m working

Jason Witten, of course, returned to the Cowboys this season after spending the 2018 season in the broadcast booth with ESPN. Witten will turn 38 in May, but there’s a chance he plays again in 2020, and could possibly be reuniting with Jason Garrett in New York.

Dez has been out of football longer than Witten was, but he is younger. However, we can’t see Dallas offering him another opportunity.

Perhaps he’ll have the chance to work out for other teams this offseason though.