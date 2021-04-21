Dez Bryant Has NSFW Birthday Message For Tony Romo

April 21 marks Tony Romo’s birthday and the four-time Pro Bowler is turning 40 years old today. Among the many people giving birthday messages is former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant, who had a special message for his former quarterback.

Taking to Twitter, Bryant wished Romo a happy birthday in a way only he can. With a photo of the two of them enjoying a play together, Bryant reminds everyone how good he and Romo used to be in the caption.

“Happy birthday brotha @tonyromo,” Bryant wrote. “We use to f— s— up!!”

Language aside, Bryant isn’t exactly wrong. From 2010 to 2016, Romo and Bryant formed one of the best passing combinations in the NFL.

Happy birthday brotha @tonyromo We use to fuck shit up!! pic.twitter.com/xs4Xbttg56 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 21, 2021

Dez Bryant was drafted No. 24 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. As a rookie he made more of an impact for the Cowboys in the return game. But upon being named a starting wide receiver in 2011, he and Romo really got to work.

Between 2011 and 2014, Bryant had 336 receptions for 4,863 yards and 50 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl twice and earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2014 after leading the league with 16 touchdowns.

Injuries to Romo in 2016 ended his time with the Cowboys, but Bryant returned to the Pro Bowl that season with Dak Prescott as his new quarterback. After the 2017 season, Bryant was let go.

Now Tony Romo is enjoying his CBS gig in retirement, while Dez Bryant is still trying to keep his NFL career going.