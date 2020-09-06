The Spun

Dez Bryant Honestly Sums Up His Relationship With Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones on the field before the Cowboys game in 2019.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Few former Dallas Cowboys greats – if any – are more open and active on Twitter than Dez Bryant. The former Cowboys wide receiver has more than 3 million followers on the social media platform and he’s often sharing his thoughts with them.

On Saturday, the former Cowboys star honestly summed up his relationship with Dallas owner Jerry Jones.

While the Cowboys decided to release Bryant following the 2017 season, there’s still some respect between the franchise and the former wide receiver.

Bryant revealed why he and Jones got along so well.

“I think I’m the only player EVER to talk s–t to Jerry Jones…I think that’s why we love each other,” Bryant tweeted.

Bryant, 31, has not played in an NFL game since the 2017 season. He was released by the Cowboys in early 2018 and signed with the Saints late that season, but got injured before playing a down. Bryant did not play a game in 2018 or ’19.

The former Dallas Cowboys star is still hoping to make an NFL comeback. He reportedly worked out for the Baltimore Ravens last month and has been linked to a couple of different franchises.

The 2020 regular season is scheduled to begin on Thursday night, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.


