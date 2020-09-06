Dez Bryant Honestly Sums Up His Relationship With Jerry Jones

Few former Dallas Cowboys greats – if any – are more open and active on Twitter than Dez Bryant. The former Cowboys wide receiver has more than 3 million followers on the social media platform and he’s often sharing his thoughts with them.

On Saturday, the former Cowboys star honestly summed up his relationship with Dallas owner Jerry Jones.

While the Cowboys decided to release Bryant following the 2017 season, there’s still some respect between the franchise and the former wide receiver.

Bryant revealed why he and Jones got along so well.

“I think I’m the only player EVER to talk s–t to Jerry Jones…I think that’s why we love each other,” Bryant tweeted.

I think I’m the only player EVER to talk shit to Jerry Jones…I think that’s why we love each other 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 5, 2020

Bryant, 31, has not played in an NFL game since the 2017 season. He was released by the Cowboys in early 2018 and signed with the Saints late that season, but got injured before playing a down. Bryant did not play a game in 2018 or ’19.

The former Dallas Cowboys star is still hoping to make an NFL comeback. He reportedly worked out for the Baltimore Ravens last month and has been linked to a couple of different franchises.

The 2020 regular season is scheduled to begin on Thursday night, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.