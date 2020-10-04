Dak Prescott had arguably the best statistical performance of his career in today’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, it resulted in a loss.

The Cowboys fell to the Browns, 49-38, on Sunday afternoon. The loss dropped Mike McCarthy’s team to 1-3 on the season.

Prescott was brilliant for most of the game, throwing for 502 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He’s on pace to shatter all of the Cowboys’ single-season passing records.

While today’s game resulted in a loss, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was impressed by what he saw from Prescott.

“No matter the turn out of this game put some respect on Dak name and quit playing with him…. GREAT S–T 4,” the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver tweeted.

The Cowboys are going to need Prescott to keep playing at a ridiculously high level if they’re going to turn their season around.

Dallas’ defense has been unreliable and the team’s offensive line is shaky. The only thing keeping them in most games is Prescott and the passing attack.

However, Prescott and the offense have been far from perfect. The team is turning the ball over too much, putting pressure on an already leaky defense.

The Cowboys will look to get their second win of the season next Sunday against the Giants.