Dez Bryant Names 1 Big Reason Why He Hasn’t Been Signed

It’s been years since Dez Bryant has made an impact in the NFL, but the former first-round pick isn’t ready to give up on his comeback plans just yet. On Tuesday night, he shared some information as to why he hasn’t been signed by a team.

Bryant was an exceptional wideout for the Dallas Cowboys, as he became arguably the best red-zone threat in the league. Once his production didn’t line up with his salary, the front office decided to release the Oklahoma State product.

New Orleans took a chance on Bryant during the 2018 season, signing him to a one-year deal. During his first practice with the Saints, he tore his Achilles and needed several months to make a full recovery.

While there have been plenty of players vouching for Bryant to return to the NFL, there haven’t been any known suitors. According to Bryant, the major reason why he hasn’t been offered any contracts yet is because he hasn’t been able to take a physical.

“I haven’t been able to take a physical because of covid…just know that has something to do with it…I been away for 2 years so it’s understandable,” Bryant wrote on Twitter.

Bryant is no longer the wide receiver he once was in Dallas due to several injuries. That doesn’t mean a team can’t find a role for him in the future.

What made Bryant such a special player was his ability to win his one-on-one matchups and make contested catches near the end zone. There’s a strong chance he can still perform those tasks to some degree.

NFL teams might want to bring Bryant in for a workout whenever the league deems it safe.