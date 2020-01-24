The Spun

Dez Bryant Names 2 Teams He’d Want To Play For Besides The Cowboys

dez bryant claps on the field with the dallas cowboysARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 23: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys gestures to the crowd before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dez Bryant is trying to return to the NFL after sitting out the last two seasons. He’s made it clear he would love to again play for the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant spent eight seasons with the ‘Boys from 2010-17, so it’s obvious why he would be willing to return to them. But what if Dallas wasn’t interested? What other teams might pique Bryant’s interest?

As it turns out, he cited two additional franchises tonight, albeit not by name. Bryant tweeted that it was his dream to “suit up in the blue and silver…the black and gold or black and purple…”

Blue and silver is Dallas, of course. Black and gold is most likely the New Orleans Saints, who signed Bryant as a free agent during the 2018 season only to have him suffer a torn Achilles.

Black and purple, meanwhile, are the colors of the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, Bryant could post workout videos and solicit a job all he wants on social media. Teams have to show interest before he could ever return to the NFL.

We’ll see if any interest for the 31-year-old wideout materializes when the offseason rolls around.


