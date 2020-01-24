Dez Bryant Names 2 Teams He’d Want To Play For Besides The Cowboys

Dez Bryant is trying to return to the NFL after sitting out the last two seasons. He’s made it clear he would love to again play for the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant spent eight seasons with the ‘Boys from 2010-17, so it’s obvious why he would be willing to return to them. But what if Dallas wasn’t interested? What other teams might pique Bryant’s interest?

As it turns out, he cited two additional franchises tonight, albeit not by name. Bryant tweeted that it was his dream to “suit up in the blue and silver…the black and gold or black and purple…”

Blue and silver is Dallas, of course. Black and gold is most likely the New Orleans Saints, who signed Bryant as a free agent during the 2018 season only to have him suffer a torn Achilles.

Black and purple, meanwhile, are the colors of the Baltimore Ravens.

My dream goals… I want to suit up in the blue and silver…the black and gold or black and purple… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 24, 2020

Now, Bryant could post workout videos and solicit a job all he wants on social media. Teams have to show interest before he could ever return to the NFL.

We’ll see if any interest for the 31-year-old wideout materializes when the offseason rolls around.