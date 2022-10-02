Dez Bryant Prediction Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs onto the field prior to their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dez Bryant isn't playing in the NFL anymore, but he's still sharing his thoughts on the league on Twitter.

Dez is an especially entertaining follow during Dallas Cowboys games. He's been known to make some predictions as he watches, and today, one came through in a big way.

At 1:40 p.m. ET, Bryant tweeted that he could "feel" that Trevon Diggs was going to intercept a pass. About 45 minutes later, Diggs did just that, picking off Washington's Carson Wentz on a desperation heave just before halftime.

Dez's apparent clairvoyance has definitely caught the eyes of Cowboys fans.

Now, to be fair, this isn't an insanely bold prediction by any means. He had one on Monday night against the New York Giants and has now intercepted 13 passes in 20 career games.

Still, props to him for putting it out there and reaping the rewards when it came to fruition.

The Cowboys lead the Commanders 12-7 at intermission in Arlington.