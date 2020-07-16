Dez Bryant Reacts To The Cowboys Not Signing Dak Prescott

July 15 came on Wednesday and it went without the Dallas Cowboys agreeing to a longterm contract extension with Dak Prescott.

Prescott, the team’s starting quarterback since his rookie season in 2016, had until July 15 to work out a longterm deal with the Cowboys. Otherwise, he’ll play the 2020 season under the franchise tag.

Dallas was unable to work out a longterm deal with Prescott. So, the team’s starting quarterback will play on a one-year franchise tag contract worth just over $30 million.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has reacted to Prescott going unsigned on social media.

“The cowboys never had a problem paying their QBs…….for people saying Dak in control shut up..” Bryant wrote.

The cowboys never had a problem paying their QBs…….for people saying Dak in control shut up.. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 16, 2020

Perhaps Bryant knows something everyone else doesn’t, but it remains unclear what kind of contract Prescott was offered.

Cowboys insider Clarence Hill said it’s “wrong” to assume that Dallas was not trying to get a deal done with Prescott.

“Dak Prescott and the Cowboys didn’t get a deal done. But it’s wrong to say Cowboys weren’t trying to pay Dak or don’t believe in Dak. They weren’t being cheap. But they didn’t go far enough to his liking as maybe they should have. Both can be true,” he reports.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys didn't get a deal done. But it's wrong to say Cowboys weren't trying to pay Dak or don't believe in Dak. They weren't being cheap. But they didn’t go far enough to his liking as maybe they should have. Both can be true — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 16, 2020

The Cowboys can hit Prescott with the franchise tag again next year if they want, but both sides will likely attempt to work out a longterm deal in 2021.