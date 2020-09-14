Dez Bryant Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott’s First Half Performance

On the strength of two Ezekiel Elliott touchdowns, the Dallas Cowboys lead the Los Angeles Rams 14-13 at halftime of Sunday Night Football.

Elliott seemingly has a little extra spring in his step tonight, some of which he showcased on his 19-yard touchdown reception, which included him juking multiple Rams defenders. The Cowboys had said coming into the season they wanted to involve Zeke more in the passing game.

Elliott has also rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and his former teammate Dez Bryant is impressed by what he’s seen thus far. Dez shouted out the fifth-year running back on Twitter during halftime.

“This might be the best I’ve seen Zeke,” Bryant wrote. “He look very light on his feet and his stride is much longer….TP [Tony Pollard] as well.”

Even with Dak Prescott and a load of perimeter weapons, we know the Cowboys still want to “Feed Zeke” this season.

Right now, it looks like he’ll be able to eat up that workload and then some.

You can watch Cowboys-Rams on NBC.