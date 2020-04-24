Dez Bryant Reacts To Cowboys Taking WR CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb is on his way to the Dallas Cowboys – and former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant couldn’t be happier.

Bryant hasn’t played in Dallas – and the NFL for that matter – since the 2017 season. But he still keeps in touch with the Cowboys on a consistent basis.

The former Cowboys’ pass-catcher loves what Lamb brings to the table, calling the former Oklahoma WR a “stud” and congratulating Lamb in the process.

Check out Bryant’s congratulatory message in the tweet below:

Cowboys got a stud!!!! Congratulations Lamb — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 24, 2020

The Cowboys didn’t expect Lamb to fall all the way to pick No. 17, but here we are. Alabama WR Henry Ruggs was the first receiver to come off the board in the first round as he’ll be heading to Las Vegas Raiders.

Teams in need of a receiver – including the Jets and 49ers – opted to improve line play rather than select a receiver. Those surprising decisions allowed both Lamb and Jerry Jeudy to fall to the middle of the first round. As a result, the Cowboys snagged Lamb at pick No. 17. Now, Dak Prescott has another weapon to work with in the passing game.

The Cowboys offense will be an explosive unit in 2020. It’ll be interesting to see the impact Lamb has in Dallas for years to come.