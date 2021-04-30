Dez Bryant Reacts To The Cowboys’ 1st Round Pick

After trading down from 10th to 12th with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys took Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with their first-round pick. So what did former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant think of the move?

Taking to Twitter after Roger Goodell announced the pick, Bryant gave his stamp of approval. He called it “a great pick.”

“That’s a great pick…” Bryant wrote. “Solid.”

The Dallas Cowboys got arguably the top linebacker in the draft by picking Parsons. He was a star at Penn State and won almost every major award for a linebacker as a sophomore in 2019.

Dallas also got some added value from the trade with the Eagles. They picked up an extra third-round pick in exchange for moving down.

Linebacker wasn’t the biggest need on the Dallas Cowboys’ board heading into the draft. That honor fell to the cornerback position. But the top two prospects at the position – Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II – were taken right before Dallas was slated to use their No. 10 pick.

That said, Micah Parsons now fills a hole recently vacated by veteran linebacker Sean Lee. The former All-Pro linebacker retired this week after numerous battles with injuries.

Parsons should be able to come in right away and fill the void for Lee.

Dez Bryant likes the move, and a good portion of Cowboys Nation probably will too.

