Dez Bryant Says 1 Hire Would Guarantee Cowboys Super Bowl

Dallas Cowboys fans and former players alike have spent the past week pondering what the team can do to get over the hump in the playoffs. But former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant believes that one coaching change could get them to the Super Bowl.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bryant saw a suggestion that his former quarterback, CBS analyst Tony Romo, take over as offensive coordinator. Bryant responded that with Romo as their OC, the Cowboys would absolutely win a Super Bowl.

“I would have liked to win a Super Bowl with Romo on the field but I’m confident as ever if Romo was the OC for the Dallas with the defense they have… Dak will win the super bowl for the cowboys,” Bryant said.

That’s high praise for his former quarterback. It’s an interesting suggestion too given Romo’s lack of coaching experience.

But from what we’ve seen when Romo is in the broadcast booth, it seems like he’d have a knack for coaching from the get go.

The Dallas Cowboys seem to be at a loss for how to get back to the Super Bowl. Bad luck, bad calls and underperforming has cost them against teams they should have beaten.

Some of that comes down to coaching – and Dallas’ head coaches have taken a ton of criticism over the years.

Maybe Dez Bryant is onto something when he suggests Tony Romo could help lead them to a Super Bowl.

He can’t be much worse than some of the coaches who have tried and failed to get them there…