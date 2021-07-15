Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level.

Unfortunately, Barber has had a difficult time since leaving the league. His former Dallas Cowboys teammate Dez Bryant confirmed that the 38-year-old is still struggling in the present day.

Brant shared the news on Twitter on Thursday, revealing that Barber is still “down and out bad.”

“As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion Barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner …. I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad…we are just a stat and moments to most people…” Bryant wrote in response to a highlights video of Barber.

Barber has been out of the spotlight since he retired from the NFL in March of 2012. However, he re-appeared in the public eye after a 2014 mental health incident. Barber was also arrested in 2019 and faced two counts of criminal mischief for damaging two vehicles during a 2018 incident.

Since leaving football, the former NFL running back has clearly had his fair share of struggles. Hopefully, he’ll be able to receive the help he needs sometime in the near future.

Barber came into the league with the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons in Dallas before moving to the Chicago Bears for the 2011 campaign. His playing peak came into 2007 when he made his first and only Pro Bowl.

In 99 games played, Barber tallied 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns on the ground, while adding 1,330 receiving yards and six touchdowns through the air.