Dez Bryant Sends Bold Message To Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Dez Bryant walks off the field for the Dallas Cowboys.OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Last weekend, the Dallas Cowboys took advantage of other team’s decision-making during the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Arguably the top wide receiver on many team’s boards started slipping. After falling to No. 17, the Cowboys couldn’t pass up on taking former Oklahoma star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

But that was just the first surprise regarding the talented wideout. Dallas awarded Lamb a legendary jersey number, even though he asked for a different one.

The former Sooners star will be wearing No. 88 for the Cowboys. It’s a distinguished number, given to the team’s best, like Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant.

The latter issued a bold message for Lamb while wearing the No. 88 jersey. In an Instagram Live video, Bryant said he wants Lamb to build his own legacy.

“I want him to build his own legacy and make his own mark, break that touchdown record,” Bryant said.

Bryant holds the Cowboys career receiving touchdowns record with 73.

It might take some time before Lamb lives up to that bold goal. The Cowboys have one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL, with Lamb alongside Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper.

Can Lamb live up to Bryant’s bold goal for the rookie?

