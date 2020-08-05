The Spun

Dez Bryant Sends Clear Message Ahead Of 2020 NFL Season

Dez Bryant walks off the field for the Dallas Cowboys.OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dez Bryant has not played in the NFL since 2017, but he has not given up his goal of returning to the league.

All throughout this offseason, Bryant has been training. Even after COVID-19 hit, he continued to work out with the hopes of making it back to the NFL.

The pandemic basically ruined Bryant’s chances of getting a tryout, but that hasn’t deterred him from continuing his comeback. As of this afternoon, his goal is still clear.

“I have to get back on the field,” Bryant tweeted on Wednesday.

For eight years, Dez was a legitimate star for the Dallas Cowboys. He made three Pro Bowls (2013, 2014 and 2016) and found the end zone 41 times from 2012-14.

However, injuries had begun to slow him down toward the end of his tenure in Dallas, and a torn Achilles ruined his chance of cracking the lineup with the New Orleans Saints. That leaves Bryant where he is today.

The odds are stacked against him playing in the NFL again, but he certainly isn’t giving up without a fight.


