Dez Bryant Sends Message After His Dak Prescott Workout

Dez Bryant’s tenure with the Dallas Cowboys didn’t end on great terms, but it appears a reunion could be in the works. He was seen working out with Dak Prescott earlier this week, and since the video surfaced plenty of rumors about his future have emerged.

Bryant tried to bounce back from getting released by the Cowboys in 2018. However, he unfortunately tore his Achilles in his first practice with the New Orleans Saints.

It might be a bit premature to say that Bryant will play for Dallas once again, but it’s very apparent that he’s giving Jerry Jones something to think about.

On Monday night, Bryant tweeted out a simple message for the Cowboys. His post on Twitter said “One day at a time.”

ONE DAY AT A TIME 🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 7, 2020

It’s all but certain that Bryant’s best days are behind him. That doesn’t mean that he can’t make an impact though.

Bryant was always considered a fan favorite in Dallas. If he were to return, he’d give the offense a much-needed third weapon on offense.

The Cowboys lost Jason Witten and Randall Cobb this offseason, so it’s imperative the front office finds another pass-catcher for Prescott.

Do you think Bryant will be sign with the Cowboys this offseason?