Dez Bryant Shows Off His Hands In New Workout Video

Dez Bryant walks off the field for the Dallas Cowboys.OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dez Bryant hasn’t played in a game since the 2017 season, and yet the former first-round pick isn’t ready to give up on his NFL career.

The Dallas Cowboys thrived with Bryant on their roster for several years, but eventually his salary didn’t match his production. Bryant took time off before signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Unfortunately for Bryant, he suffered a ruptured Achilles in his first practice with the Saints. He spent the entire year rehabbing from the injury.

Now that Bryant has recovered from the Achilles injury, it appears he’s inching to play in the NFL again.

Bryant shared a workout video of him making a bunch of one-handed catches. He also looks in tremendous shape, which isn’t too surprising since he’s still just 31 years old.

Here’s the workout video featuring Bryant:

Obviously his best days are behind him, but there might be a team out there willing to give Bryant another chance.

His frame is ideal for any offense in need of another target in the red zone. Bryant has 73 career touchdown receptions in 113 games.

Do you think we’ll see Bryant back in the NFL next season?


