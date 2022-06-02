Former Cowboys Star Was Warned About Marion Barber

14 October 2007: Marion Barber III (24) of the Dallas Cowboys during the New England Patriots 48-27 win over the Cowboys at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It was announced on Wednesday that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead in his apartment in Texas. He was just 38 years old.

Roughly a year ago, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant revealed on Twitter that Barber wasn't doing very well.

"As I watch this video and me knowing exactly how Marion barber life is going right now today is why I built @personalcorner.... I can’t even enjoy it because he’s down and out bad...we are just a stat and moments to most people," Bryant tweeted.

A few hours after Barber's tragic death was announced, Bryant quote-tweeted that post from 2021 with a video of him sharing his thoughts about this situation.

"I already got my crying out of the way. All my yelling or whatever the case might be. I just want to be transparent," Bryant said. "Well first off, RIP to Marion Barber and RIP to Demaryius Thomas. But I just want to be real. I could be in Miami, I could be on a yacht, I could be popping bottles, doing all that s--t, but I really choose not to because I see the problem amongst ourselves. We can’t be walking around here thinking that it’s not gonna be me because there has been more me’s than any one of y’all can imagine. Like, Marion Barber [was] 38 years old. Vincent Jackson, he was in his 30s. Young. You can’t tell this was happening. We don’t know, nobody knows. But I feel like I have a great sense of what it is."

Bryant continued: "We have to bring unity amongst each other, that’s why I hit y’all up. You know who you are, and I’m very appreciative to the ones that respond back. I don’t know what you think. I ain’t clout chasing. I don’t care about none of that. We all deserve to live like kings if you ask me. Gotta find these answers, and that’s up to us. RIP Marion Barber. RIP Demaryius Thomas. RIP to all our fallen soldiers. I love y’all."

Barber and Bryant were teammates in 2010.

Judging by his video, Bryant is understandably heartbroken over this development.