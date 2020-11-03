Look: Election Day Plane Trolls Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys

Pennsylvania may be the single most important state in this year’s Presidential election. With its 20 electoral votes, it could very well be the “tipping point” state that gets either former Vice President Joe Biden or President Donald Trump to 270. In the Philadelphia area, one group is looking to use Eagles fans’ hatred of the rival Dallas Cowboys against Trump.

Jones and Trump reportedly have a pretty long standing friendship. Trump has publicly praised Jones during his presidential term, especially in response to the Colin Kaepernick-led protests back in 2017. Jones has been more loathe to publicly address the president, in an effort to avoid alienating his players, though the two spoke on the phone frequently throughout the situation.

Jones did break that relative silence after Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, wishing the president well during a radio interview. “I want to express my sensitivity and concern for the President,” he said. “But, again, no one in the world has the ability to handle this COVID any better than the office of the President of the United States…. He’s the hardest worker you’ve ever seen. Knowing him, he’ll be able to go right on through and hopefully not miss a beat.”

As those who haven’t voted before election day head to the polls, a pretty funny plane banner is being flown around the city of Philadelphia, where Biden hopes to rack up votes. “Trump ❤️️’s Jerry Jones & The Cowboys,” it reads.

This plane is currently circling Philadelphia with a banner that says "TRUMP <3'S JERRY JONES & THE COWBOYS" pic.twitter.com/jSWaNnqJym — Travis Hughes (@_travishughes) November 3, 2020

Ok this just won #ElectionDay for me. The plane is flying around #Philly with a banner that says “Trump ❤️’s Jerry Jones and the @dallascowboys.” 😂😂😂 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/cQXghjprBE — Marion Leary MSN MPH RN (she/her) (@marionleary) November 3, 2020

According to PhillyVoice, the banner has been paid for by the group Rural America 2020. The group has taken credit via social media.

Best photo of our

TRUMP ♥️S JERRY JONES & THE COWBOYS aerial banner flying over Philly today. #PhillyVotes #vote pic.twitter.com/LYPik4Unx7 — Rural America 2020 (@RuralUSA2020) November 3, 2020

It is one of two that the group is flying over Philly today, the other taking a more serious tack: “VOTE LIKE YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT.”

Politics aside, it is a pretty funny move. Whether it has any real impact on turning out votes in Philadelphia is yet to be seen, but the Biden voter/Philadelphia Eagles fans out there likely appreciate it.