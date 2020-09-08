President Trump’s Son, Eric, Has A Blunt Message For The NFL

Sports have become a major issue for Donald Trump as he attempts to win reelection later this fall. On Monday, his son Eric Trump took aim at the NFL, a common foil for the President and his campaign.

The Dallas Cowboys, perhaps the biggest franchise in the biggest sports league in the country, will respect players’ right to protest at games this year. Per reports, the team has given players the “green light” to kneel during the national anthem, a form of protest popularized by Colin Kaepernick during his most recent season in the NFL. You can expect widespread kneeling this season, especially as the season begins this weekend.

“I would expect the Cowboys to show great sensitivity and I hope fans will receive it, however each individual presents it,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday. “That it’s a genuine ask for help, because right now in our society, we got some things we need to address.”

In response to the initial report about the Cowboys, Eric Trump—the President Donald Trump’s second oldest son—said the league’s “officially dead” and no longer “America’s sport.” “Goodbye NFL…I’m gone,” he added on Twitter.

Football is officially dead — so much for “America’s sport.” Goodbye NFL… I’m gone. https://t.co/FSJeyvsql3 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 8, 2020

This is a pretty common refrain for many angry with the social justice push by many star athletes around the country in recent months. How that has played out in reality is extremely unclear. We also have no idea if Eric Trump is much of a football fan to begin with. A Twitter search of his tweets only show three containing the phrase “NFL,” all of which have to do with protests.

The NBA is seen as a much more progressive league than the NFL, and has more openly embraced these initiatives, especially with this year’s bubble in Orlando. As Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been happy to share, ratings among the key demographic (Men 18-49) are up this year, amid outside critics—including the president—questioning the league’s ratings.

The NFL is set to play its season within the same time frame as it usually does. We’ll find out over the next few weeks whether there’s an actual ratings impact, or if this is just more hot air.