Draft Analyst Suggests Potential Pick For The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have unexpectedly taken a step back this season, mostly because of Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury. But the team is still just a player or two away from becoming a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The Cowboys offense doesn’t need much work, but could use another offensive lineman at some point. It’s the defense that needs an entire rebuild. The Dallas defense has been abysmal this season.

Most believe the Cowboys will look to add a defensive back in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But as the order currently stands, Dallas will have the No. 4 pick in next year’s draft, which would be a bit high to select a defensive back given the value of the pick.

Teams currently in front of the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft include the Jets, Jaguars and Washington Football Team. There’s a chance each selects a quarterback, meaning Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell – the top lineman in next year’s draft class – could be available for the Cowboys. NFL analyst Matt Miller thinks the Cowboys will give Sewell a good look if he’s available at the No. 4 pick.

Given the current draft order: 1. NYJ, 2. JAX, 3. WFT The Dallas #Cowboys could be looking at Penei Sewell at No. 4 overall. I have to imagine fans would be pretty happy with that. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 17, 2020

Penei Sewell is being pegged as one of the best offensive tackle prospects in recent years. He’d hold down the fort on the Cowboys’ offensive line, protecting Dak Prescott’s blind side.

But it’s hard to ignore the help the Cowboys need on the defensive side of the ball.

Trading down seems the most likely scenario for Dallas, depending on how the draft order shakes out by this season’s end.