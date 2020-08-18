Dez Bryant Reacts To Drew Pearson’s Hall Of Fame News

The Dallas Cowboys have a long lineage of excellent wide receivers. Drew Pearson is one of the franchise’s first stars at the position, and now he’s going to receive the honor that has long alluded him.

Pearson was a member of the Super Bowl XII championship team in 1977. He made his third and final All-Pro team and Pro Bowl that season, leading the NFL with 870 yards through the air. The missing piece in his legacy has been Hall of Fame induction, but that appears set to change.

He was famously snubbed by Pro Football Hall of Fame voters in January. As a result, he remained the only player on the league’s 1970s All-Decade first and second teams to not make it to Canton. “They broke my heart,” Pearson said after finding out that he didn’t have the votes, once again. “And they did it like this! They strung it out like this.”

Today, he was recommended by the Hall of Fame senior committee for the 2021 class. That all but secures his place in Canton, a happy day for the Cowboys and their fans. Dez Bryant, one of the No. 88s that followed in Pearson’s footsteps, took to Twitter to congratulate him.

Congratulations Drew Pearson You deserve it — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 18, 2020

A number of teams have famous numbers that are traditionally passed down within the franchise. There are few with the starpower of Dallas Cowboys No. 88.

Drew Pearson passed it on to Michael Irvin, who led the receiving corps of the 1990s Cowboys dynasty. Dez Bryant took up the mantle in the 2000s. This year, former Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb will don the number, at Jerry Jones’ request. It sets expectations incredibly high for the young pass catcher.

With Dak Prescott playing for a huge contract, and Lamb joining Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper in a potentially explosive offense, and it could be a very good year for the Cowboys.

