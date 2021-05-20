The Spun

Drew Pearson Reveals Who’ll Present Him At The Hall Of Fame

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson catches a touchdown.DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 21: Wide Receiver Drew Pearson #88 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football November 21, 1982 at Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Pearson played for the Cowboys from 1973-83. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

At long last, Drew Pearson is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Dallas Cowboys great waited 33 years for his name to be called for a place in Canton.

Pearson was at the Dallas Cowboys facility when he was informed of the honor. He was with owner Jerry Jones and fellow Cowboys legend Roger Staubach, Pearson’s former teammate, at the time.

“I’ve always wanted this, for a long time” Pearson said after being informed of the Hall of Fame news, while fighting back tears. “And to have Roger  here, and Jones… I promise I will live up to what the Hall of Fame is all about. And now, you’re giving me the chance at immortality.”

Staubach will play a big part in his induction as well. According to Dallas-area sports reporter Newy Scruggs, Pearson has confirmed that his former quarterback will be his presenter in Canton this August.

Staubach is a Hall of Famer himself, having been inducted back in 1985. The fact that he gets to present a teammate more than 35 years later in awesome, and shows just how long the wait has been for Pearson.

The former Cowboys receiver enters the Hall of Fame as member of a stacked class. He’s joined by , Tom Flores, , John Lynch, and Peyton Manning.

Drew Pearson played his entire NFL career with the Cowboys, from 1973-84. He was a three-time First-Team All-Pro, and member of the NFL’s all-decade team for the 1970s. In 156 career games, he caught 489 passes for 7,822 yards and 48 touchdowns.

