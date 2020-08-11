Dwayne Haskins Reacts To The Return Of Washington QB Alex Smith

Dwayne Haskins was essentially drafted to replace Alex Smith. Now, the two Washington quarterbacks might be competing for the same starting job.

The Washington Football Team selected Haskins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was selected months after Smith went down with a season-ending – and career-threatening – leg injury.

Haskins showed promise as a rookie in 2019, though he didn’t do enough to lock up the starting job for good. Smith, meanwhile, has returned from a long road of recovery. The former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wants to play again.

Washington’s young quarterback has reacted to the return of the veteran Smith.

“I’m excited for Alex,” Haskins told the Washington Post. “I hope he gets back to full 100 percent health. Whoever is in the quarterback room, I have to compete with, and even though he’s not really practicing with the offense, he’s still working hard, and even if we get to run against each other in competition and drills, I’m trying to make sure he gets me better and I get him better. We look at Alex as somebody who’s a mentor in the room that can help us every day as far as getting ready for who we’re playing each week and who we’re getting ready for next week.”

Haskins is definitely the frontrunner for the starting job, but if Smith is truly 100 percent healthy, there could be a competition.

Washington is set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against Philadelphia.