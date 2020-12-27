Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Dwayne Haskins Tonight

Is the Dwayne Haskins era coming to an end in Washington?

That appears to be the case. The second-year quarterback out of Ohio State was a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2019. He started some games as a rookie and opened the 2020 season as the starter under first-year head coach Ron Rivera.

However, Haskins was benched and later relegated to third-string duty. He’s since gotten his job back due to Alex Smith’s injury. Haskins has also been dealing with off-the-field issues, as he was stripped of his captaincy and fined for attending a party.

Haskins made the start against Carolina on Sunday, but was benched in the second half for quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Everyone now believes that Haskins will be out in Washington in 2021, no matter what happens in Week 17.

“Whether he plays next week or not, the Dwayne Haskins era is over in Washington,” Washington reporter JP Finlay tweeted.

“Dwayne Haskins was playing for his career in Washington, and once again he disappoints and has been benched It appears his time is over as a member of the #WashingtonFootball team I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s released especially after all of the story lines surrounding him…” another fan tweeted.

“I think it’s safe to say the Haskins experiment is over. Happy trails. Thanks for putting in zero extra effort for the remaining fans who still had confidence you’d pull it together,” one fan added.

Washington will fall to 6-9 on the season barring a crazy comeback against Carolina. The Football Team needs to beat Philadelphia next weekend to clinch the NFC East.