The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Eagles Player Has Brutally Honest Message For Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott celebrating a first down.ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys signals first down in the second half of a game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 22, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Redskins 31-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles won a pivotal 17-9 decision over the Dallas Cowboys yesterday to take control in the NFC East. They did so in decidedly vintage NFC East fashion defensively.

Philly bottled up Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott, rendering the Cowboys’ run game almost useless. Elliott finished with only 47 yards rushing on 13 carries to go with seven receptions for 37 yards.

After the game, Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham let it be known that shutting down Elliott was the Eagles’ main priority.

Zeke did not eat much at all on Sunday. Now, the Cowboys are in danger of being left out in the cold starving during the playoffs.

At 7-8, Dallas must beat the Washington Redskins this weekend and hope the Eagles lose at the New York Giants. Not an impossible scenario, but not something you want to be rooting for either.

Even if both of those things happen and the Cowboys back into the playoffs, the franchise is going to undergo massive changes in the offseason, starting with the dismissal of longtime head coach Jason Garrett.

Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.