Eagles Player Has Brutally Honest Message For Ezekiel Elliott

The Philadelphia Eagles won a pivotal 17-9 decision over the Dallas Cowboys yesterday to take control in the NFC East. They did so in decidedly vintage NFC East fashion defensively.

Philly bottled up Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott, rendering the Cowboys’ run game almost useless. Elliott finished with only 47 yards rushing on 13 carries to go with seven receptions for 37 yards.

After the game, Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham let it be known that shutting down Elliott was the Eagles’ main priority.

Eagles DE Brandon Graham on holding Ezekiel Elliott to 47 yards on 13 carries: “We didn’t let him do his little signature eat move, whatever he does. We said we wouldn’t let him do that on this field today. That was our main goal, stopping the run.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2019

Zeke did not eat much at all on Sunday. Now, the Cowboys are in danger of being left out in the cold starving during the playoffs.

At 7-8, Dallas must beat the Washington Redskins this weekend and hope the Eagles lose at the New York Giants. Not an impossible scenario, but not something you want to be rooting for either.

Even if both of those things happen and the Cowboys back into the playoffs, the franchise is going to undergo massive changes in the offseason, starting with the dismissal of longtime head coach Jason Garrett.