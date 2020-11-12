Eagles Player Has Brutally Honest Message For Amari Cooper

A Philadelphia Eagles defender had a harsh assessment of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper following their Sunday Night Football matchup earlier this month.

Philadelphia topped Dallas in an ugly NFC East game on Nov. 1. The Cowboys were led by first-time starter Ben DiNucci, who struggled to find Dallas’ wide receivers down field.

Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowl wideout, had just one catch for five yards. The Cowboys wide receiver has not been his dominant self without Dak Prescott throwing him the ball. Cooper has just one touchdown and zero 100-yard games since Prescott’s injury.

Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham saw a change in attitude from Cooper in their Sunday night meeting.

“I knew the rap sheet on him,” Graham said of Cooper, per ESPN. “His body language is bad, so when you see his body language [worsen] I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m about to get him.’ So I started talking to him. He was gone. He’s like, man, I can’t wait until Dak Prescott gets back. That’s the type of face he had.”

Cooper is one of the most-talented wide receivers in the NFL, but he’s been known to disappear from time to time. Perhaps that could be happening now that Prescott is injured.

The Cowboys wide receiver did bounce back this past week, catching six passes for 67 yards in a loss to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dallas is off this weekend before hosting Minnesota at home on Nov. 22.