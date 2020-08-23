Earl Thomas’ Old Comment About The Cowboys Is Going Viral

After one season with the Baltimore Ravens, safety Earl Thomas’ time with the franchise has come to an end.

Thomas will either be traded or released due to “conduct detrimental to the team,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The seven-time Pro Bowler got into a physical altercation with teammate Chuck Clark on Friday.

Not surprisingly, Schefter said the Dallas Cowboys are a prime contender for Thomas, who is a Texas native and University of Texas alum. Dallas had been linked to Thomas during the end of his nine-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.

In fact, back in December 2017, Thomas made a public plea for the Cowboys to “come get me” when his time in Seattle was up. Video of the comment is going viral today, thanks to ESPN’s Field Yates.

“When Seattle kicks me to the curb, please the Cowboys, come get me,” Thomas said. “That’s the only place I would rather be.”

Earl Thomas’ time in Baltimore may have come to an unceremonious end, but he can still play. Last season, Thomas recorded 49 tackles, intercepted two passes, forced and recovered a fumble and picked up his first two career sacks in 15 games with the Ravens.

If the Cowboys do wind up landing Thomas, they might become the favorites in the NFC.