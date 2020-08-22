Cowboys Insider Has Blunt Message For Fans About Earl Thomas

Is Earl Thomas on his way out of Baltimore?

The Ravens’ standout defensive back was reportedly sent home by the team following a heated interaction at practice. According to a report, some of Baltimore’s veterans want Thomas gone.

“Sources said the team’s Leadership Council made it clear to decision makers they would prefer Thomas not be around. Cap hit could be issue but ‘conduct detrimental’ clause provides potential avenue for relief,” CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reports.

The @Ravens situation with Earl Thomas could come to a head today. Sources said the team's Leadership Council made it clear to decision makers they would prefer Thomas not be around. Cap hit could be issue but "conduct detrimental" clause provides potential avenue for relief — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 22, 2020

Thomas got into a fight with teammate Chuck Clark on Friday. The All-Pro safety has since shared a video of the incident on Instagram.

Earl Thomas posted this video to his Instagram of the coverage breakdown that led to the altercation with fellow S Chuck Clark. He works to clear the air on the matter in this post: https://t.co/RK5GnkpqVl pic.twitter.com/Dc4JY5DRwa — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 22, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys have consistently been linked to Thomas since his departure from Seattle. Cowboys fans are speculating that the team could now be in position to land the talented safety.

However, ESPN insider Todd Archer made it clear that the team re-structuring Tyron Smith’s contract has nothing to do with Thomas.

“It’s not that. It’s about 2021 cap space more than anything else,” he reports.

Please stop don't connect what the Cowboys did with Tyron Smith's restructure to Clowney or Earl Thomas. It's not that. It's about 2021 cap space more than anything else. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 22, 2020

Cowboys insider Jane Slater, meanwhile, is also not hearing anything about Thomas in Dallas.

#Cowboys fans I know what you are thinking on this Earl Thomas stuff. From a team source: “haven’t even discussed it” but I’ll be honest they have been more aggressive here lately so it was definitely worth checking — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 22, 2020

Of course, Jerry Jones is one for big moves, and landing Thomas would be a huge one. However, the Cowboys’ defense is already in pretty good position for 2020, and if the Ravens’ players want Thomas out, he might not be worth the headache.

Stay tuned.