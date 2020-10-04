Earl Thomas Is Trending Again During The Cowboys’ Game

Once again the Dallas Cowboys are struggling on defense, this time against the Cleveland Browns. And once again, Earl Thomas is trending because of it.

For the third week in a row the Cowboys have allowed at least 30 points, much of it the result of poor defensive back play. As a result, Cowboys fans are on Twitter practically screaming for owner Jerry Jones to give the All-Pro free agent safety a contract.

Thomas is a seven-time Pro Bowler, and a Texas native who played for the Longhorns. He is coming off a stellar year with the Baltimore Ravens. But the Ravens cut him just before the season for punching a teammate during practice.

The former Super Bowl champion had a workout with the Houston Texans last week. But the team opted not to sign him. There were reports that the Texans players themselves lobbied against the team signing him.

But that doesn’t seem to matter to some Cowboys superfans, especially FOX commentator Skip Bayless.

“I KNOW ALL ABOUT HIS ISSUES IN SEATTLE AND BALTIMORE AND I DON’T CARE,” Bayless tweeted. “HE MADE THE PRO BOWL LAST YEAR. HE GREW UP WANTING TO BE A COWBOY AND WOULD GIVE THEM SOME CREDIBILITY AND PLAY-MAKING IN THE 2NDARY.”

“What did Earl Thomas do for Jerry Jones to say no? This team signed Greg Hardy,” another fan wrote, pointing out that character concerns have rarely been an obstacle to a player getting a chance in Dallas.

What did Earl Thomas do for Jerry Jones to say no? This team signed Greg Hardy — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) October 4, 2020

“The cowboys really could of had Earl Thomas and Jamal Adams but here we are losing to the Browns,” wrote another.

Barring yet another big comeback from Dak Prescott, the Cowboys could be staring at a 1-3 start to the season. While that may be good enough to keep them in contention in the pitiful NFC East, it doesn’t bode well for their chances in the playoffs.

Should the Cowboys finally sign Earl Thomas?