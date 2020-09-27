The Spun

Earl Thomas Is Trending During The Cowboys’ Game Today

You may have noticed that free agent Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas has been trending during the Cowboys-Seahawks game today. There’s a pretty obvious reason for that.

The Cowboys are losing a 23-15 dogfight to the Seahawks due in large part to struggles in the secondary. As a result, Cowboys fans are taking to Twitter to beg Jerry Jones to sign the former Seahawks safety.

Earl Thomas has been a free agent since just before the start of the 2020 season. Despite making the Pro Bowl in 2019, he was cut following an altercation with a teammate.

Skip Bayless has been pounding the table for the Cowboys to sign Thomas ever since their season-opening loss to the Rams. Naturally, he’s getting louder with the threat of a 1-2 start on the horizon.

It isn’t just Bayless, of course. Cowboys fans across the country are taking to Twitter, pleading with Jerry Jones to bring on the former Legion of Boom member.

Dallas has the sixth-most cap space in the NFL right now, per OverTheCap. That’s more than enough for the Cowboys to make Earl Thomas an offer.

Given how many injuries we’ve seen in the NFL, it might not be long before the Cowboys are hurting at the position the way just about every team is hurting.

If nothing else, Thomas could be a good insurance policy for anything that could happen down the line.

Should the Cowboys make an offer to Earl Thomas?


