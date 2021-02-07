Emmitt Smith Has Blunt Comment On Dak Prescott Situation

Legendary Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith is the latest franchise icon to weigh in on the Dak Prescott contract situation.

Prescott has yet to sign a longterm extension with the franchise. The two sides reportedly tried to work something out before the 2020 season, but were unable to agree to terms. So, Prescott was hit with the franchise tag.

The star quarterback suffered a season-ending injury a couple of weeks into the season. Prescott is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to go by the start of the 2021 season. However, once again, his contract situation is the big storyline.

Prescott is expected to be hit with the franchise tag again if the two sides can’t agree to a longterm extension. Smith weighed in on the situation this week.

“The only answer I can give is the Cowboys are uncertain whether or not he’s the future of the Cowboys,” Smith said on the SB Nation NFL Show. “Outside of that, if he was the complete future of the Dallas Cowboys, they would make no bones about giving him a contract.”

Smith added that there is “no commitment” to Prescott right now.

“I mean at the end of the day, Tony Romo, they was committed to Romo right off the rip,” Smith said. “Right off the rip. And he came in and replaced Drew Bledsoe. And I mean, he’s not the biggest guy. He’s not the most flashiest guy and he’s not the fastest guy either. And he had his challenges. But there was a commitment to Tony Romo. There is not a commitment to Dak Prescott.”

It’s hard to argue otherwise given the situation, but perhaps things will change this offseason.