Emmitt Smith Has Hilarious Admission About Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman had an awfully successful stint with the Dallas Cowboys, winning three Super Bowls and earning Pro Bowl honors six times. However, he may not have had that much time to truly enjoy those moments.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this Friday, former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith was asked how Aikman was as a leader.

Smith said Aikman was an awesome leader for the Cowboys, but he was so focused that it was tough to tell if he was having a “good time” on the football field.

“He was so focused I don’t know if Troy Aikman had a good time playing football,” Smith said. “I think he’s having a better time right now calling the game and looking at the game from a different perspective than when he was actually playing.”

Smith mentioned that Aikman had a lot of pressure on him as the quarterback of the Cowboys. Perhaps that’s why he was that focused during his career.

"Troy Aikman was awesome as a leader & he was so focused that I never knew if he was having a good time playing football" ~@EmmittSmith22#PMSinLA pic.twitter.com/lTXZQmiSgx — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 11, 2022

If this is true, that shows just how focused quarterbacks need to be in order to perform at a championship level.

Hopefully, Aikman will get back to Smith and let his former teammate know if he had a “good time” on the gridiron.