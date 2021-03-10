Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys locked up star quarterback Dak Prescott with a massive contract extension.

After missing the majority of the 2020 season with a brutal leg injury, Prescott got the security he was looking for. The star quarterback inked a four-year, $160 million deal that pays him $75 million in the first year of the contract.

After signing his new contract, Prescott heard from some of the legends in the Cowboys organization. Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach reached out to Prescott earlier this week.

On Tuesday night, legendary running back Emmitt Smith joined the past Cowboys stars sending messages to Prescott.

“Congratulations to @dak and the @dallascowboys on the new deal. Now let’s focus on bringing things back together and winning more games!” Smith said on Twitter.

Roger Staubach sent a poignant message from one former Cowboys quarterback to another.

“They believe that Dak Prescott is their quarterback, and I do, too,” Staubach said on Doug Flutie’s SiriusXM podcast, Flutie FlakesCast. “I would love to see him stay healthy and have a great year next year. I’m still a Cowboy fan. I spent 11 years with the Cowboys, and I still root for the Cowboys. My wife and I and our kids go to the games, and we have a box out there, so I’m pulling for Dak. I really like him. I think he’s a fine football player, too, so we’ll have to see how things go next year.”

The Cowboys finally locked up their quarterback and can focus on building a solid roster around him.