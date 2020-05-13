Emmitt Smith Makes Prediction For The Dak Prescott Situation

Dak Prescott’s contract situation has been a tricky one to say the least. There’s no denying that he’s one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL, but the front office wants to be cautious about how much money it invests at one position.

With a new coach at the helm in Dallas, it’s fair to argue that Jerry Jones should wait until he sees how Prescott performs under Mike McCarthy before handing out a long-term extension. On the flip side, the asking price could increase if the former Mississippi State stars plays well in 2020.

It’s so hard to judge what will happen now until July 15, the deadline for teams to sign players under the franchise tag to a long-term deal. Former Cowboys running back Emmit Smith does have an idea as to what might go down though.

Smith did an interview with The Nosebleed Seats on 105.3 The Fan to discuss several topics on the Cowboys, including whether or not he’s surprised that Prescott isn’t under contract for the foreseeable future.

Here’s what he had to say, via The Dallas Morning News:

“No, I’m not surprised. If you understand the business of leverage, when you have leverage then you try to set the rules. And the only way you fight leverage is you fight it by establishing your ground and I think at some point this stuff will subside and it’s not that important right now… It’s important to press people that need something to talk about because you don’t have much to talk about because we don’t have camps and minicamps and so forth. And now we’re talking about pandemic left and right, 24-7, seven days a week, however you look at it. So you look for something to discuss, but as far as the players go, Dak is not worried whether or not he’s going to get signed. I’m not even concerned. I believe he will get it done. And I believe the Cowboys will get it done because we don’t have room to be playing games or playing chicken.”

Contracts of this magnitude take a while to sort out, especially when the two sides are talking about upwards of $30 million per year.

Dallas has the pieces in place to compete for an NFC East crown this fall, but a lot of the responsibility falls on Prescott’s shoulders.

We’ll find out soon enough if the Cowboys sign Prescott to a new deal this offseason, or wait until after the 2020 season.