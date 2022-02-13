Emmitt Smith Reveals His True Feelings On Today’s Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 season that saw them post the best offense in the NFL for the first time in years. But it wasn’t enough to get them out of the Wild Card Round – much to the chagrin of Emmitt Smith.

Speaking to SI RN, Smith said that the Cowboys aren’t stars yet and can’t act like they’ve “arrived” yet. He said that the team needs to win championships before they can consider themselves great.

“You are not a star yet. You’re not a GOAT yet. You’re not great yet. You have to win championships to become all of that… Outside of that, you’re gonna be living in the shadows of what came before you,” Smith said.

Smith made it clear that the sooner the Cowboys can get rid of the mindset that they’ve already arrived, the sooner they can win.

The Dallas Cowboys have won just one playoff game since Dak Prescott became their starter in 2016.

But the team hasn’t even reached the NFC Championship Game since 1995 – the year of their last Super Bowl appearance. Since then they’ve won just four playoff games.

The Dallas Cowboys have a superb roster heading into next season – though they’ve had that for what seems like years now.

Will the Cowboys take Emmitt Smith’s advice? Will we see them in the Super Bowl next year or in the near future?