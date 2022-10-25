Emmitt Smith Reveals Who He Nearly Played Final Season With

17 Jul 1998: Running back Emmitt Smith #22 of the Dallas Cowboys in action during the 1998 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp at the Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/Allsport

Emmitt Smith had a dominant run with the Dallas Cowboys from 1990-2002, rushing for over 17,000 yards. He then spent two years on the Arizona Cardinals before retiring in 2015.

In an interview with ESPN's Todd Archer, the Hall of Fame running back revealed that he actually had discussions with another NFL team prior to his retirement.

The Buffalo Bills tried to get Smith to play one more season. He discussed that possibility with his agent, Eugene Parker.

Smith didn't take very long to let Parker know that he's done playing football.

"I said, 'You know, Gene, I'm done, bro. I'm going home. I'm not going to move my family, have my family chase my career and me chasing after something that I already know is behind me,'" Smith said, via ESPN. "I'm going back to Dallas and get started on my next phase of my life."

Smith had 937 rushing yards, 105 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his final NFL season.

To this day, Smith's record as the all-time leading rusher remains intact. In fact, it's hard to envision a scenario where he gets dethroned.