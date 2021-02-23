Emmitt Smith Sends Cowboys A Clear Message About Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys couldn’t come to a long-term agreement last offseason, resulting in the Pro Bowl quarterback playing on the franchise tag. Could a similar situation unfold this year?

The Cowboys have until March 9 to use the franchise tag on Prescott again, which means they’ll use the next few weeks trying to negotiate an extension. If nothing comes to fruition, the league-wide expectation is that he’ll receive the tag.

Another year of Prescott under the franchise tag wouldn’t sit well with Emmit Smith, who recently shared a message for his former team.

“As a former player who has been in situations similar, I always ask myself this question – and this is what people should be asking of some of these people making the decisions – why would you want him to be committed to you if you’re not committed to him? He’s looking for your commitment to him,” Smith told Adam Lefkoe of Bleacher Report.

Smith believes the way Dallas has handled this situation proves the front office is unsure if Prescott is the long-term answer at quarterback.

“He has proven to be the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, but are you unsure? By you delaying this process it says to me you aren’t sure about the future of Dak Prescott with the Cowboys.”

Prescott looked fantastic in five games last season, throwing for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns. He would’ve put up career-best numbers if he didn’t suffer a serious ankle injury.

This situation in Dallas will be one to watch, especially in the rare event that Prescott is allowed to hit the open market.

