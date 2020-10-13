ESPN Analyst Names Most-Likely Outcome For Dak’s 2021 Contract

Dak Prescott’s severe ankle injury was a crushing blow for the quarterback, who was off to a terrific start to his fifth NFL season before getting hurt.

Not only did Prescott’s injury end his 2020 campaign, it also put his future in Dallas in doubt. The 2016 fourth-round pick was playing this year on the franchise tag, as he and the Cowboys were unable to agree to a long-term contract in the offseason.

Before Sunday, the most likely outcome for Prescott appeared to be him signing a lucrative extension with Dallas this upcoming offseason. However, that is in jeopardy as he begins a projected four-to-six month rehab.

The odds of Dallas simply letting Prescott walk in free agency seem low; by all accounts, management wants him to be their quarterback. Still, it doesn’t necessarily make sense to make a serious commitment to Dak before he gets back out on an NFL field.

Enter what ESPN’s Bill Barnwell considers the “most likely” course of action for the Cowboys: slapping the franchise tag on Prescott once again.

“The most likely outcome both before and after the injury is the third option: a second franchise tag. The Cowboys can offer Prescott another one-year deal, with this one guaranteeing the Mississippi State product $37.7 million for the 2021 season. The move would amount to a $6.3 million raise, but with the cap set to drop from $198.2 million in 2020 to $175 million as a result of the hit in local revenues, the team would feel the pinch of a second tag even more. Prescott currently takes up 14.4% of Dallas’ cap space, but he would be in line to take up something closer to 18.9% next year. With a $175 million cap, $37.7 million is the equivalent of paying Prescott something close to $42.7 million on this year’s cap.”

Now, perhaps if Dak’s recovery timeline holds up, he will be out on the field with the team for OTAs next summer. If he is, and he looks healthy, Dallas may just wind up signing him to a long-term extension after all.

Right now though, we’d bet on Barnwell being right about Prescott playing on the franchise tag again in 2021.